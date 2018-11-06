San Antonio Area McDonald’s Offering Free Meals For Military
By Don Morgan
|
Nov 6, 2018 @ 2:49 PM
This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings on Tuesday, April 25. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Who says there is no such thing as a free meal?

McDonald’s locations across San Antonio want to honor veterans and active military this Veterans’ Day. So they’re offering free extra value meals to the military.

Carlos Rodriguez is a local franchise owner. he says the free meals are the least they can do do show their appreciation for all the military does, day in and day out.

“This Sunday from 9am to 6pm, active and former members of the military can get a free extra value meal. All they have to do is show us their military ID.”

