San Antonio area Papa John’s restaurants looking to add 400 new employees

Don Morgan
Apr 8, 2020 @ 9:52am
Photo: Papa John's Pizza Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A record number of businesses have closed up shop as we ride out the coronavirus pandemic but one company is looking to hire hundreds of new employees.

Papa John’s has hung out the “Now Hiring” sign as the pizza maker has 400 area job openings.

That includes 300 delivery drivers and another 100 in store team members.

The company has taken several measures to protect their employees during the pandemic. They include no contact delivery, where customers can pay for their pie online and drivers simply leave the pizzas by customer’s front doors.

You can click this link to the application site or text JOBS to 47272.

Some applicants are being interviewed and hired on the same day.

