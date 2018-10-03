San Antonio area residents concerned over higher than usual water bills

San Antonio -(KTSA News)- Some Cibolo residents are swimming in high water bills.

So we called the city to ask why so many people were on social media, slamming the city about the high cost for H2O.

Christine Pollak tells us they sent technicians out to each home where a complaint was filed. Turns out, the meter readings were fine. The culprit behind the water bills? People using more water.

Pollak says there were long stretches of dry weather this summer and newer sprinkler systems include moisture sensors. The lack of rain was gauged by the sensors which caused them to run more often.

There was ONE incident where a resident received a bill for three months worth of water use. Pollak says that was due to a faulty meter.

“The meter stopped sending information to our computer system for a couple of months. So that customer had registered no usage for that time. We sent a technician to see if there was a problem. While investigating the issue the tech read the meter manually. So that customer received a bill for three months. ”

She says the city made up for the mistake.

“We realize that’s a big financial burden so we made adjustments to their bill to make up for the faulty meter. ”

Now once the rain started falling it created a whole other issue that could lead to higher use.

“The ground became saturated and once that happens, foundations can shift and the water lines into homes can be damaged. PVC pipes used for sprinkler systems can be damaged and result in leaks.”

Pollak recommends that is your water bill is higher than expected, get in touch with Cibolo’s utility billing office right away.