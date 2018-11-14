San Antonio area school system considers arming staffers, public reaction mixed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A school board meeting got heated when the topic of arming staffers was raised.

The East Central Independent School District is considering joining the Guardian Program, which would allow certain staff members to carry firearms and be trained for an emergency situation.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the meeting Tuesday got heated when supporters and opponents had a back-and-forth challenging each other on the merits of the proposal.

The board of trustees did not take any official action on the matter Tuesday, but will consider it further in January.