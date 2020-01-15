San Antonio area sees 7 percent increase in home sales, 4 percent increase in home prices
KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio home sales and home prices continue to rise, with a 7 percent increase in sales in 2019 compared to 2018.
The San Antonio Board of Realtors said 34,430 homes were sold in the region in 2019 — a 7 percent increase. Each month saw a year-over-year increase in sales volume except for June.
The average home sale price increased four percent to $270,275 and the median home sale price rose to $233,800 — also up 4 percent.
“Our numbers have continually maintained a steady rise throughout 2019, so seeing another record-breaking year of sales for our city is no surprise,” said Kim Bragman, SABOR’s 2020 Chairman. “San Antonio continues to be a top destination for both buyers and sellers, and it’s exciting to see such tremendous growth in people achieving their dreams of homeownership.”
“2019 was another standout year for home sales in the San Antonio area, and this event provided us the opportunity to review our market performance as well as share important data with our members on what to expect in the coming year,” said Gilbert S. Gonzalez, CEO for the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
SABOR members serve nine San Antonio area counties: Bexar, Atascosa, Frio, Karnes, Kendall, LaSalle, McMullen, Medina and Wilson.