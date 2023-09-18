San Antonio Arson Investigators looking for the cause of a fire at a Southwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire on San Antonio’s Southwest side is getting attention from investigators.

KSAT-12 reports it was called in from an apartment complex in the 2800 block of West Hutchins at around 12:30 Monday morning.

Residents were evacuated as smoke poured out of the second floor of the two story building.

Crews made their way inside and put the fire out quickly. They discovered nobody was living in the apartment where the fire broke out and it appears it was no accident.

Arson investigators are going to look for the exact cause.

Residents were allowed to go back to their apartments soon after the fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported.