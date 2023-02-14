San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño dies

Photo: Mi Tierra Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local artist whose work can be seen at points of interest across San Antonio has died.

Jesse Treviño passed away Monday morning.

Treviño, who was born in Mexico, grew up on the city’s West side and began winning awards and acclaim for his artwork at a young age.

It was while he was serving in Viet Nam that he lost his right hand. But his love for creating art continued, and Treviño taught himself how to paint using his left hand.

Over the years, he created some of the city’s most iconic murals, including “The Sprit of Healing”, a 9-story mural on the South wall of Christus Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital. He also created the “La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe” mosaic at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

His work is also on display at area art museums as well as the Smithsonian.

Treviño was 76 years old. Funeral arrangement are pending.