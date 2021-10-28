      Weather Alert

San Antonio ATM robbery stopped when thief gets stuck in mud

Don Morgan
Oct 28, 2021 @ 9:16am
pHOTO: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plan to steal an ATM from a bank on San Antonio’s Northwest side has been messed up by mud.

Police were called to the Generations Federal Credit Union on NW Loop 410 Thursday morning where someone tried using a pickup to pull the ATM from its base.

But the ground between the ATM and the street is saturated from the rain that fell Wednesday and the thief was just spinning his wheels in the mud.

They didn’t manage to get any cash so they ran off, leaving the pickup’s motor running and mud was splattered around the ATM.

Police are still looking for whoever tried to commit the crime.

TAGS
ATM theft Northwest Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
Gun falls at North Star Mall, two people struck by bullet fragments
Texas says popular cannabis extract, delta-8, is illegal, sending retailers scrambling
Man shot during argument at San Antonio restaurant
Harmful chemicals found in San Antonio area fast food chain meals
Poteet High School band director accused of stalking and inappropriately touching student
Connect With Us Listen To Us On