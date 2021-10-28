San Antonio ATM robbery stopped when thief gets stuck in mud

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plan to steal an ATM from a bank on San Antonio’s Northwest side has been messed up by mud.
Police were called to the Generations Federal Credit Union on NW Loop 410 Thursday morning where someone tried using a pickup to pull the ATM from its base.
But the ground between the ATM and the street is saturated from the rain that fell Wednesday and the thief was just spinning his wheels in the mud.
They didn’t manage to get any cash so they ran off, leaving the pickup’s motor running and mud was splattered around the ATM.
Police are still looking for whoever tried to commit the crime.