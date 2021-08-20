San Antonio average gas price drops 6 cents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices continue to slide in Texas but when you compare them to what we were paying a year ago…they seem pretty high.
AAA Texas has put out their weekly gas watch survey which finds the average price per gallon in the Lone Star State is down a penny from last week to $2.84. However, that price is 97 cents higher than one year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.00 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
“Demand for retail gasoline remains strong and much higher than last year, which is why pump prices are elevated from 2020,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Industry analysts will be watching to see if decreasing demand numbers and less expensive crude oil will contribute to gas prices dropping by early next month.”
Texas drivers are paying the third lowest gas prices in the country.
The lowest price per gallon in the state can be found in San Antonio where the average price is down 6 cents to $2.71.
The highest prices in Texas can be found in El Paso at $3.07.