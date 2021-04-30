      Weather Alert

San Antonio average gas price drops three cents to $2.40

Don Morgan
Apr 30, 2021 @ 6:18am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices in San Antonio are taking a baby step backward this week.

AAA Texas is reporting the Alamo City average gas price is coming in at $2.40. That’s down three cents since last week.

That gives San Antonio drivers the lowest average price per gallon in Texas and some of the lowest prices in the country.

The statewide average is also down by one cent to $2.58, well below the nation wide price of $2.89.

The drop in gas prices is due in large part to the decrease in demand.

“Texas drivers are seeing some stability at the pump when compared to last week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, market forecasts still suggest that prices will likely rise as we head into the summer driving season, but by how much remains to be seen.”

