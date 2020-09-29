San Antonio averts Labor Day spike in coronavirus cases
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff at COVID-19 Briefing/May 19, 2020
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Local officials are breathing a sigh of relief after San Antonio averted a major spike in COVID-19 cases following Labor Day weekend.
“We were bracing ourselves to make sure we didn’t have a huge surge of cases,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Monday, he announced that the positivity rate, the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results, has dropped to 5.9 percent, which is closer to the goal of 5 percent or less.
“Three weeks (after Labor Day) is a pretty darn good indication we’re doing really good,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “I think we’ve passed that hump. Now we’re into the school hump and now we’re into the flu season.”
Nirenberg and Wolff are urging area residents to continue following the advice of health officials–wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your social distance.
Sixty-three new coronavirus cases were reported Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 57,208. There were no additional deaths, so that total remains unchanged at 1, 130.
San Antonio is in the low-risk zone for transmission of COVID-19.