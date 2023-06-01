San Antonio bakery ask for help in identifying two people who broke-in then stole $30,000 in cash and equipment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The owners of a bakery on San Antonio’s North side is asking for help in locating two people who broke into the business.

The crime took place at The Bread Box, located at 55 Bitters Road at around 3 A.M. Tuesday.

After gaining entry, the thieves stole cash, equipment and some inventory valued at more than $30,000. The Bread Box is still open for business.

The bakery’s surveillance cameras caught the crooks in action. Some still images have been posted on social media and the Bread Box is hoping anyone who recognizes the two individuals will get in touch with them through Facebook messenger.