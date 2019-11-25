      Weather Alert

San Antonio band marches through “Today Show”

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 25, 2019 @ 1:26pm
Ronald Reagan High School Band on the Today Show ahead of the Macy's Day Parade/North East ISD Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  The Ronald Reagan High School band and dance team kicked up their heels and marched around the NBC studio in New York City Monday morning during the “Today Show” to promote the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

The “Today Show”  hosts were sitting at the round table as the band marched through playing “Sweet Caroline.”  Of course, they all joined in with “pam, pam pam.”

The group from Ronald Reagan High School in the North East School District is the only Texas band chosen to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will be broadcast across the country this Thursday,  on NBC and CBS at 9 a.m. ET.

