San Antonio bars dine-in service, gyms, bingo halls from operating; asks public to stay home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Wednesday afternoon a new emergency order banning restaurant dine-in service and other business operations.
“This new declaration restricts restaurants to drive-up, carryout and delivery service only,” Nirenberg announced. “Bars, gyms, bingo parlors, bowling alleys, health studios, commercial amusement businesses and other nonessential businesses will be prohibited from operating.”
Places exempt from the order:
- San Antonio International Airport
- Public or private schools or child care facilities
- Places of worship
- Funeral homes
- Museums (so long as visitors are generally not within arm’s length of one another for extended periods)
- Spaces where 50 or more persons may be in transit or waiting for transit, such as bus stops
- Office spaces
- Hotels
- Residential buildings
- Grocery stores, shopping malls, outdoor markets or other retail establishments
The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and violators will be fined. The order lasts seven days, but Nirenberg said the San Antonio City Council will pass an extension Thursday for 30 days.
The mayor reiterated food stores will continue to remain open and operational.
Additionally, the mayor is asking people to stay at home as much as possible. He is asking people not leave their homes between 10 p.m. and the next morning each day unless you are required to travel for work.
He clarified it is not a curfew, but a request from the city.