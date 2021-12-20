San Antonio bar employee shot, critically wounded during altercation between two groups

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shots were fired when an altercation in a downtown San Antonio bar spilled into the parking lot.
Police were called to Heat Bar on North Main at around 11:30 P.M. Sunday.
Two separate groups began arguing and once outside, somebody in one of the groups started shooting as they drove away.
KSAT -12 is reporting that a bar employee was shot and is in critical condition at University Hospital.
One of the security guards at the bar fired at the shooter’s car as they sped off.
Descriptions of the shooter and the car they were in have not been released.