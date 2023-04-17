San Antonio bar employee shot while trying to break up a fight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An employee at a South Side bar is in the hospital after he was shot while trying to break up a fight.

Police were called to Thirsty’s SA Bar on South Presa just after 2 A.M. Sunday.

There was an altercation inside and when the bar employee tried to intervene, one of the men involved in the fight pulled a gun and opened fire.

The employee was shot and the other man involved in the fight was grazed by a bullet.

The employee is reported to be in critical condition while the second shooting victim was treated at the scene.

Police have one person in custody.