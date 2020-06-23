San Antonio bar temporarily closed for violating COVID-19 protocols
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the permits of 17 restaurants and bars, including one in San Antonio’s North Side , for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Burnhouse on Loop 1604 near Lockhill Selma was issued an emergency 30-day suspension of its liquor license Monday under TABC’s Operation Safe Open.
Agents are inspecting businesses across the state to make sure they’re following protocols aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50 percent for bars and 75 percent for restaurants, in addition to social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.
“These violations represent a very small number of the 3,500 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work.”
The businesses issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension are:
Monday
- Burnhouse, San Antonio
- The Cantina (W. Exchange Ave.), Fort Worth
- Soho Lounge, Austin
- Siete Banderas, Laredo
- Electric Cowboy, Longview
Sunday
- Handlebar Houston, Houston
- BARge 295, Seabrook
- Harris House of Heroes, Dallas
- The New PR’s, Fort Worth
- UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin
- Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock
- Coconuts, El Paso
Saturday
- Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin
- Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin
Friday
- Werk Bar, El Paso
- Marty’s Live, Dallas
- Elevate Night Club, McAllen
The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas has developed specific guidelines bars and restaurants must follow to safely restart their businesses. To see the guidelines and learn more about the governor’s efforts to reopen Texas, visit open.texas.gov. Find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic at tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.
TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare. The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.