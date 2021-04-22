San Antonio based Santikos offering sign on bonuses for new hires
Photo: Santikos Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As businesses across Texas continue to recover from either being forced to close during the pandemic or having to reduce capacity, one of the obstacles they’re facing is rebuilding their workforce.
Some are going as far as offering bonuses to new hires.
That includes Santikos Entertainment. The San Antonio based movie theater chain has posted on their website that they are looking to hire line cooks to work in the kitchen.
Starting pay is 12 bucks an hour but as an incentive, new hires will get a $1,000 signing bonus after they work for 90 days.
If you’re at least 18 years old and interested in signing on with Santikos, head over to the company’s website for an online application.