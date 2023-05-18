San Antonio based USAA to cut 300 employees in latest round of layoffs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of layoffs at one of San Antonio’s largest employers.

USAA, the banking, investment and insurance company, says they will cut 300 employees from across the organization.

This marks the third time this year that the company has laid off a large number of employees.

At the end of 2022, USAA employed 19,000 workers locally. But in February of 2023, 130 employees were let go. That was followed by another round of layoffs in April, when 475 jobs were cut.

The employees who are being laid off will receive assistance from USAA to find new jobs inside and outside the company.

Earlier this month, USAA posted losses for the first time in its 100 year history.