San Antonio based Whataburger to open Las Vegas location

By Don Morgan
July 25, 2023 6:39AM CDT
Photo: Whataburger Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A taste of Texas in Sin City.

San Antonio based Whataburger has announced they are opening a location on the Las Vegas strip.

The burger chain released a statement Monday to announce the expansion into their 15th state.

The Vegas Whataburger will be located in the Waldorf Astoria, sharing space in a two story restaurant with Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse.

In a statement, Whataburger President and CEO, Ed Nelson says they’re excited for Vegas locals and visitors to try them out:

“As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip. Whether you’re craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

The Las Vegas location will employ about 200 people and will be open this fall.

