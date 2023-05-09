San Antonio BBQ restaurant chain announces closure

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After serving hungry San Antonio families for more than 70 years, Grady’s BBQ has closed.

The restaurant chain shared the news on their website.

“We want you to know that our #1 priority is to find suitable employment for as many of our employees as possible in the San Antonio area. We also want to personally thank our loyal customers for allowing us to serve you in the community for so many years. You are a part of the Grady’s family.”

The restaurant did not provide an explanation as to why they are closing.

When they closed, Grady’s had three locations in the area. Two in San Antonio and a third in Converse.

The first Grady’s location opened in 1948.