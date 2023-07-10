San Antonio becomes first Texas city to launch Lights On! campaign

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Imagine you are driving after dark while knowing you have a head light or tail light out on your car or truck.

Inevitably, another vehicle pulls up close behind and suddenly you see blue and red lights flashing in your rear-view mirror. Next comes the spotlight, and you know what is coming from here.

Or do you?

You pull over, and up walks a San Antonio police officer who tells you the nature of the stop. But instead of handing you a ticket, along with all of the other complications that go along with it, they do something unexpected.

The officer hands you a voucher to get your broken lights fixed.

It’s called the Lights On! campaign, and San Antonio just became the first city in Texas to join the program.

This voucher, made possible by local sponsors that chip in to help cover the cost of your new lights, will pay up to $250.00 toward the work that needs to be done.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus announced the program during a press conference on Monday, and he was joined by several guests, including Sherman Patterson, Vice President of Lights On!

“If someone has a burnt out tail light, head light, break light, when they get pulled over, instead of getting a citation, they get a voucher to get it fixed,” said Chief McManus. “It is intended to improve community relations, to not fear police, and to help someone out financially when they’ve got to spend money to get their car repaired.”

H-E-B has donated $10,000 to start the program, which already exists in other parts of the country.

For more information on the Light On! campaign, you can click here.

Photo courtesy of Lights On! campaign.