San Antonio, Bexar County businesses can now operate at 75 percent occupancy
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the San Antonio area has dropped to a point that businesses in Bexar County can now operate at 75 percent occupancy.
The City of San Antonio said Friday the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the region has dropped below 15 percent of the total hospital capacity for the past seven days.
Under Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, it means that businesses that had been operating at 50 percent occupancy can now increase it to 75 percent.
Those businesses include: restaurants, gyms, retail stores, amusement parks, water parks, swimming pools, museums, libraries, zoos and similar activities, and professional/collegiate sport venues.
Businesses and organizations that had been permitted — and continue to be permitted — to operate at full capacity include: religious services; stores like grocery chains, pharmacies, convenience stores, pet stores, superstores like Walmart and Target, gun stores and shooting ranges; government operations; childcare services; youth camps; recreational sports; all schools; drive-in events like concerts and movies; and personal services like salons, barber shops, massage establishments, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, hair removal services and the like provided their work stations are at least six feet apart.
Elective surgeries are also no longer need to be postponed.