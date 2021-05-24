San Antonio, Bexar County crosses 1 million vaccination threshold, Six Flags Fiesta Texas offers free tickets for shots
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than 1 million Bexar County residents have been vaccinated, accounting for more than 60 percent of the population.
San Antonio Metro Health said that level was crossed Monday.
“The one million mark in first vaccinations is truly cause for celebration,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “We have come a long way since winter when the City of San Antonio was in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic that has cost thousands of lives and infected hundreds of thousands of others. This is a significant accomplishment for our community. Thank you to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination to help us begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The City of San Antonio said it is still working to get the other 39 percent of the county’s population vaccinated.
As part of that effort, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is partnering with San Antonio Metro Health to give away 20,000 one-day tickets to the park to people who get a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Six Flags Fiesta Texas is honored to partner with city leaders to encourage residents to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “We appreciate Mayor Nirenberg’s leadership on this initiative and we look forward to partnering with the City of San Antonio Metro Health to assist with their vaccine campaign efforts.”
“With so many people who enjoy visiting Six Flags Fiesta Texas each year, we hope people take advantage of this generous ticket giveaway and go get vaccinated. This could mean that 20,000 more residents get vaccinated to help us end the pandemic,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
The tickets are valid through September 6th.
Anyone who wishes to get a vaccine can walk in or make an appointment at the Alamodome drive-thru clinic from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Fridays.
It is not clear if the city-county health district is offering perks to the nearly 61 percent of its population who had already received their vaccine.