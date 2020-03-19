San Antonio, Bexar County emergency declarations differ on restaurant restrictions
Mi Familia de Mi Tierra Restaurant at The Rim/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – In case you’re wondering why one restaurant dining area is closed by San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency declaration, while another down the street is open, they could be in different jurisdictions.
The orders issued by Mayor Ron Nirenberg apply to establishments within the city limits of San Antonio. The city’s declaration has shut down restaurant dining areas, bars, lounges, gyms, bowling alleys, indoor commercial amusement businesses, and bingo parlors. It’s in effect for 7 days, but city council today is expected to extend the orders.
Bexar County’s declaration allows bars and restaurants to remain open, but under certain restrictions.
They must ensure that tables are at least 6 feet apart, and parties of more than six people are not allowed at one table. They must limit the amount of people on their premises at one time to half of the designated seating maximum occupancy. It also encourages curbside food-to-go programs or deliveries.
Bexar County’s emergency declaration also requires a screening policy for food handlers and all employees. If they develop a fever greater than 100.3 degrees, a cough and shortness of breath, they should be excluded.
The public health emergency declaration signed by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has been extended through June 15.
Governor Greg Abbott has issued a waiver that allows restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverage with food purchases. Eating establishments that have a mixed beverage permit can sell wine, beer and mixed drinks with food deliveries.
The governor was expected to make an announcement concerning the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19 at noon Thursday at the State Capitol. He was to be joined by the Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner, the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief, the Lieutenant Governor and the House Speaker.