San Antonio Blue Santa Program is underway, parade on Saturday

San Antonio Police Officer's Association

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Santa Claus is obviously known for wearing red and white, but there are exceptions to every rule.

The San Antonio Police Officer’s Association is now taking donations for this year’s Blue Santa Program, which will provide Christmas presents of all kinds for thousands of underprivileged children in the Alamo City.

“Go to any one of our six substations throughout the city. Bring any type of donation, normally toys. We do ask for a range from infant to about 14 years of age, and the substations are open twenty-four-seven,” said San Antonio police officer Noel Mercado.

Many people are choosing to donate online, and you can do that by clicking here.

Officer Mercado says the best time to make donations is a week or two before Christmas, but he also points out there is no deadline.

“If there’s a circumstance where we have a fire around Christmastime, or a theft where we have to put together some bags for that family that’s impacted, that’s where those toys would come into play.”

On Saturday, December 10, Blue Santa will ring in the holiday season when he arrives in the SAPD Blue Eagle helicopter at Miller’s Pond Community Center. Blue Santa will lead a parade of City of San Antonio officials, Bexar County officials, special guests, community and school district representatives, and organizations through the SWISD neighborhood for approximately 2.5 miles and join the holiday celebration at Miller’s Pond Community Center.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. with the procession expected to arrive at Miller’s Pond at 11:00 a.m.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Blue Santa’s Galactic Spectacular.’

The free family event will include food, music, and games for children.

Also, each family can register to receive a new toy from Blue Santa before they leave the park.