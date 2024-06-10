KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Brahmas advance to play in UFL Championship game June 16

By Don Morgan
June 10, 2024 4:16AM CDT
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Brahmas have advanced to the United Football League Championship.

The Brahmas knocked off the St. Louis Battlehawks in a road game Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio took the lead early in the game and never looked back, punching their ticket to the championship game with a 25-15 win.

The Brahmas, the XFL conference champs, will face the Birmingham Stallions, winner of the USFL championship, for the UFL championship in St. Louis June 16. Kickoff time is at 4 p.m.

More about:
San Antonio Brahmas
UFL Championship
XFL

