San Antonio buildings to light up purple Friday night to show support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease

By Don Morgan
June 21, 2024 9:29AM CDT
Downtown San Antonio, Texas at dusk. The illuminated Tower Life Building sits in the center and the Tower of the Americas observation tower is seen on the right.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You’ll be seeing a plethora of purple around San Antonio Friday night.

Several of the city’s landmark buildings will be lit with purple lights to show support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

There are 7 million Americans between 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s, including more than 450,000 in Texas.

Experts predict those numbers will increase significantly in the next 25 years.

The following buildings will be lighting up in purple:

· Alamodome

· Frost Bank Tower

· Grand Hyatt San Antonio Riverwalk

· Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

· Hyatt Regency

· Quarry Market (smokestacks)

Several Methodist Hospital facilities will be lighting up with purple as well.

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and you can learn more at alz.org/healthyhabits.

More about:
Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
San Antonio

