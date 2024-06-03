San Antonio bull rider dead after rodeo fall in Bandera

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A bull rider from San Antonio is dead after he was thrown Friday night in Bandera.

In a post to Facebook, Riding on Faith confirmed Peter DeLuna, 22, was killed during an event at Mansfield Arena.

According to the post, DeLuna was stepped on by a bull, and he collapsed after walking off the arena. Bandera County EMS tried life-saving measures, but those were unsuccessful.

Another bull rider was reportedly hurt Friday night, but he was released from the hospital after suffering a mild concussion.

The Riding on Faith Rodeo Summer Series is expected to continue each Friday through July.