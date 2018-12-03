San Antonio business coalition pushes city leaders to repeal paid sick leave ordinance

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A group of 10 San Antonio business groups sent a letter to the city government Friday requesting the city repeal its paid sick leave ordinance.

The letter — whose signatories include three chambers of commerce and other local trade groups — said it appreciates the city’s effort include local business leaders in discussing ways to minimize the impact of the paid sick leave ordinance.

But, it says there is no value in investing time in such an effort since it says the ordinance is unlawful.

The coalition bases that statement on a decision made last month by the Third Court of Appeals to deem Austin’s paid sick leave ordinance to be unconstitutional. The groups say San Antonio’s law is nearly identical to Austin’s.

The business leaders want the city council to repeal the ordinance and says they will work with the city on that process.