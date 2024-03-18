San Antonio business owner accused of taking money from families for headstones that were never delivered

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The owner of a San Antonio business has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from families who purchased headstones for deceased relatives.

Police say Elena Moreno,47, the owner of “Angelic Monuments” was taken into custody Saturday.

She’s accused of taking $8500 dollars for a headstone in May of 2022, but never fulfilling the order.

Court documents state that Moreno told the family there would be a delay in getting the headstone, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 months later, the family received a letter form the VA regarding the headstone, which had not been delivered.

The family reportedly tried contacting Moreno for several months but never got an answer as to why the headstone hadn’t been delivered.

The family soon learned that other families were not receiving headstones they ordered from Angelic Monuments.

Police say they believe Moreno had no intention of fulfilling the orders and never refunded the money she took from customers.

Moreno was arrested on theft charges Saturday, but posted bond the next day.

Police say they are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Moreno, to call the non-emergency number at 210-207-7273.