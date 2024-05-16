San Antonio business owner facing criticism over “Edgar” haircut post on social media

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local food truck owner is feeling some heat, and it’s not originating from his kitchen.

Ricardo Ortiz owns the El Camino Food Truck Park and Bar in downtown San Antonio and a recent post on his social media accounts has resulted in some hair raising hate.

Ortiz put up an image of a youth sporting the so called “Edgar” haircut in a red circle and line across it, implying those sporting the Edgar weren’t allowed at his business.

With its tapered sides and straight bangs, the Edgar is a popular look with young Latino men but Ortiz’s post isn’t cutting it with a lot of locals.

He was threatened and some called him a racist. But Ortiz tells KSAT 12 it was meant to be a joke. He says he has a lot of family members with the haircut and he thought the post was funny.

In spite of the backlash, Ortiz tells KSAT he loves his community but he won’t apologize for the post.