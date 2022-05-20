San Antonio business owner will be on Shark Tank on Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio business owner and former professional boxer will go face-to-face with the Sharks on primetime television tonight.
Tony Adeniran, who owns Black Stallion Boxing located within La Cantera, used his experience as both a professional boxer and certified boxing coach to develop a new product he is going to pitch on ABC’s Shark Tank. Adeniran is also a graduate from Texas A&M University San Antonio.
Adeniran developed the Aqua Boxing Glove in an effort to alleviate the restrictions of traditional boxing training by using water to provide effective resistance training and reducing the need for impact training. The Aqua Boxing Gloves are also very travel friendly, weighing only 1.5 lb when drained, and the gloves are meant to be used by new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts and fighters.
Adeniran will pitch his product to the Sharks on Shark Tank on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. on ABC. The new episode will hit Hulu streaming services on Saturday.
The San Antonio entrepreneur used KickStarter to launch the product in August 2021 and the Aqua Boxing Glove was funded within two hours of the campaign going live. He raised more than $40,000 total for the project.