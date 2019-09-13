San Antonio businesswoman and civic leader arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Prominent businesswoman April Ancira has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the city’s Northwest Side.
A San Antonio Police report obtained by KTSA News states she was pulled over around 11 pm Thursday on Westbound IH 10 near Fresno for speeding, failure to signal and failure to maintain lane.
During the stop, the officer “made observations which led him to believe the suspect had been consuming alcohol.”
A voluntary breathalyzer showed her blood alcohol content was .12, which is above the legal limit. She was booked on a charge of DWI.
The 38-year-old is vice president of Ancira Auto Group.