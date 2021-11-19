San Antonio “Buy Local Season” starts next Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a proclamation this week aimed at bolstering local businesses this holiday season.
The proclamation names November 27 through December 31 as San Antonio Buy Local Season and November 27 as Small Business Saturday.
“Shifting just 10 percent of household spending to local-independent businesses keeps a larger share of dollars in our region, stimulates a multiplier effect and creates new jobs,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Small business owners and their staff have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep services available to residents in a safe way. We recognize them for the hard work and sacrifice that they have endured and will continue to offer them support in a variety of ways.”
The recognition coincides with the San Antonio Economic Development Department’s campaign to encourage San Antonians to buy from local businesses.
For every $100 spent locally, the EDD says that local retailers, restaurants and other service providers will then circulate $68 back into the local economy in addition to supporting regional culture and identity and reduce environmental impact.
“Our small business community needs support year-round especially as so many continue to be faced with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, Director of the Economic Development Department stated. “I believe that a buy local strategy should be an ongoing effort to help shift the local culture in the direction of buying local. The launch of our “Shift to Buy Local Campaign” is focused on the holidays but our strategic efforts to support small businesses will be ongoing.”
The City of San Antonio has compiled a list of resources on their website, including a directory of local businesses through a partnership with the Maestro Entrepreneur Center.