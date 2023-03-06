San Antonio capital murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals

Handcuffs on black

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio capital murder suspect is now in police custody in a case that dates back almost eight years.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Isaac Estrada in Eagle Pass on Saturday.

Estrada is accused in the stabbing death of single mother Courtney Phillipson on April 5, 2015.

This story was broadcast nationwide and rewards were offered, but Estrada was able to avoid capture for close to eight years.

Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, recalls the diligent efforts of San Antonio Police Department investigators, and the teamwork displayed between local and federal agencies.

“Violent criminals’ prey on the innocent, ending lives and shattering the neighborhoods around them,” she said. “From the Police Officers who responded to the initial call, to the Deputy U.S. Marshals who tracked Estrada down and arrested him, each professional within our team is dedicated to ending violence and putting criminals behind bars. This case shows that no matter how far you run, you will be found, you will be arrested, and our communities will be more safe.”

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is comprised of numerous local, state, federal partners across west Texas, and includes the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office; New Braunfels Police Department; Jourdanton Police Department; Texas Department of Public Safety; Texas Attorney General’s Office; Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Office of the Inspector General; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Naval Criminal Investigative Service; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service