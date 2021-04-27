San Antonio carjacking victim hospitalized after he was run over by thieves who stole his car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A victim of a carjacking is recovering after thieves ran over him with his own car.
When Police responded to West Travis Street at around 4 A.M. Tuesday, they found the victim on the ground.
He told officers that he was sitting in his car when a group of people approached him. He says they beat him up, shot at him then took his car.
The man was run over by the vehicle as the thieves sped away.
Officers searched the scene for evidence but they didn’t find any signs that shots were fired.
The victim was brought to the hospital and is expected to recover.