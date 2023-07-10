San Antonio Church damaged by fire Sunday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –Several hours after worshippers gathered for services, a church on San Antonio’s East Side was damaged by fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department tells KSAT-12 that the fire was called in at around 11 P.M. Sunday from the Christ Redeeming Community Church on G Street.

Crews were met with smoke and flames coming out of the back of the building.

It didn’t take too long to knock the fire down but firefighters say since the building is a church, they were extra cautious to cause as little damage as possible.

There were no injuries reported, no dollar amount on the damages and the cause is still being investigated.