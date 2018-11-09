San Antonio City Clerk has role in new short film

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio City Clerk Leticia Vacek reads every proposed ordinance that’s discussed at the weekly city council meetings. She sits in front of the dais and keeps track of every city council action, so it wasn’t a stretch to take on the role of a city clerk in a small town in the film “Texas Cotton.”

“I had not been in a movie, but I did some acting when I was in middle school and high school,” Vacek said.

She won some awards for her work back then, but “Texas Cotton” is her first film.

“This was the first time that I was actually filmed in a movie, so it was pretty interesting and pretty cool,” Vacek told KTSA News.

The movie is about a law enforcement officer who uncovers corruption that goes as high as the mayor’s office. Most of the filming was done in the small town of LaCoste in Medina County, just west of San Antonio.

“It was perfect for the location and the setting of the film. It kept our story small and compact, but very original, as far as locations go,” said director Tyler Russell.

Jason Douglas from “The Walking Dead” TV Series plays the role of the mayor. The short film also features Gene Jones from “No Country for Old Men”, Judd Lormand from the “SEAL Team” TV series and Tiffany Shepis from “Extremity.”

“Texas Cotton” was selected for the Austin Film Festival. The cast and crew will be here for the San Antonio premiere at 5 pm Saturday, November 10 at the Tobin Center’s Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.