San Antonio city council approves Alamo Master Plan ordinance

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio city council approved an ordinance Thursday to allow the Alamo Master Plan to move forward.

The vote passed on a 9-2 vote.

Councilmen John Courage and Clayton Perry were the only dissenting votes.

The ordinance specifically permits the permanent closure of roads around the Alamo, including Alamo Street, and approves a 50-year ground lease with the Texas General Land Office, which includes two 25-year extension options.

Councilman John Courage proposed an amendment that would more strictly protect the Cenotaph. It would have the state acknowledge the city owns the Cenotaph and it would have the rights to protect.

It had Councilman Clayton Perry’s support, but Councilman Greg Brockhouse voted against it citing the need to honor the agreed lease. Brockhouse voiced his support for the measure, but was concerned the language provided little benefit for a high cost.

Any proposed amendment passed by the city council would effectively negate the already agreed upon lease terms.

“In a letter regarding the Alamo re-imagination City Council received from the American Institute of Architects, they wrote ‘To be a vital destination for everyone, it is equally important to have the plaza be a dynamic and welcoming civic space as it has been for the past 200 years – perhaps the most memorable place in the state,” Perry said in a statement. “With this lease, in my opinion, the City of San Antonio is all but ensuring that Alamo Plaza will be a porous space rather than an open space. I find this is unacceptable and not in line with the spirit or the intent of the 1871 deed from the Catholic Church. Great plazas around the world are defined by unfettered pedestrian access, and Alamo Plaza should be no different.”

Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales expressed her displeasure and concern that the council could not approve amendments with the deal. She said she was uncomfortable with being forced to approve a deal that was ‘non-negotiable’ outside of the agreed upon deal.

“Texas has a rich and unique history defined by the valor of our defenders who gave their lives for a single idea: liberty,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “The effort to preserve and restore the Alamo battlefield began three years ago and has undergone intense debate and discussion. Today’s vote is a historic milestone, showcasing the State of Texas and City of San Antonio’s commitment to restoring the Alamo for generations of Texans to come. The story of the Alamo is world renowned and represents the core of Texas’ identity today. I look forward to seeing restoration begin, ensuring the Alamo is around for another 300 years.”

“Today’s vote is one of the biggest decisions that members of this council will make in their time at City Hall,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “This is a historic moment and a turning point that finally gives the Alamo the reverent treatment I believe it deserves.”

Construction is expected to start by 2022. The designing process would begin immediately.