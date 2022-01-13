San Antonio City Council approves CPS Energy rate increase

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The San Antonio City Council Thursday approved CPS Energy’s request to increase rates by 3.85 percent.
The base rate increase passed by an 8 to 3 vote, with District 2 councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, District 5 councilwoman Teri Castillo, and District 10 councilman Clayton Perry the three ‘no’ votes.
A new additional monthly fee for customers passed on a 9 to 2 vote, with McKee-Rodriguez and Castillo the only dissenters.
The two new expenses for CPS Energy customers will mean an average bill of $150 will increase by $5.10. The increase will take effect March 1.