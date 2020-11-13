      Weather Alert

San Antonio City Council approves resolution honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 12, 2020 @ 10:41pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio City Council has approved a resolution honoring the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The resolution was introduced Thursday by Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran.

“She was an American icon, patriot, and hero who dedicated her career to securing equal protections and taught us never to give up on our beliefs,” said Viagran. “I am looking forward to full city council approval, as it is our responsibility to carry on her legacy by staying diligent to our Constitutional rights and fighting for equality for all.”

Before unanimously approving the resolution, council members reflected on women who have influenced their lives. Shirley Gonzales, who has given birth to three children while serving on the city council, said she might have been asked to resign were it not for Ginsburg and other women who have fought for equal rights.

