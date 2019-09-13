San Antonio City Council approves resolution supporting American Dream and Promise Act
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio City Council has approved a resolution supporting the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019. The bill would provide a path to citizenship for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program a path to citizenship.
Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran introduced the resolution at Thursday’s meeting.
“The Dreamers and DACA recipients are fully engaged members of society is every single one of our council districts,” she said. “We have to ensure that they do not live in daily fear of being separated from their families or the only place they know as home.”
Councilman Manny Pelaez voiced his support for the resolution, but he warned Viagran about the backlash from certain members of the community.
“There are a lot of people after today whose hair is going to be on fire,” he said.
Pelaez added that they’ll be accused of doing “anti-American things and that you and I have both taken orders from George Soros to make sure that this happens. I’m telling you, there’s nuts out there who believe this.”
Soros is a liberal billionaire financier who poured nearly $1 million to the successful campaign of Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg thanked Viagran for bringing the resolution before city council.
“At a moment when the climate surrounding immigrants has become hazy, riddled with dog-whistling and fear-mongering, today San Antonio makes our stance patently clear. We stand with San Antonians, we stand with immigrants, we stand with our neighbors, and we stand with our families,” said Nirenberg.
HR6 has been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and now lies in the hands of the Senate.