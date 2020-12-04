San Antonio City Council approves rezoning for transitional facility in East Side
Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Plans for a transitional facility in San Antonio’s East Side are moving forward after the city council approved a rezoning request. The place on Semlinger Road would house women who are fighting substance abuse, and their children.
District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan vehemently objected to the location of the facility, saying area residents don’t want it there.
“I do not vote to deny the mission, but I do make a motion to deny this rezoning request based on the opposition of what we stand by, our neighborhoods,” said Andrews-Sullivan.
District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval says a place like this, which allows women battling opioid abuse to stay there with their children during the transitional period would bring national recognition to San Antonio. She said no one has inquired about property for such an establishment in her district, but she would welcome it.
Andrews-Sullivan fired back that it’s not about bringing national recognition to the city. She’s concerned for the residents who have to live in that community and don’t want the facility in their neighborhood. She also said the city tends to build projects in the East Side that other parts of town don’t want.
The 40-bed home for mothers and babies recovering from substance abuse would be run by Crosspoint, which operates other rehabilitation and transitional facilities in San Antonio.
The rezoning was approved 8 to 2 with Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda siding with Andrews-Sullivan, and Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia abstaining.
