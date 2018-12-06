San Antonio City Council Approves Tourism Tax

San Antonio – (KTSA News) -A new tourism tax will be a serious cash flow for the city.

It was approved by the San Antonio city council on Thursday.

The self imposed tax is on more than 100 hotels and lodging businesses. It’ll add about 10 million to the city coffers over the next 8 years.

The money is going to be used to market the city’s tourism industry.

The tax was passed with a 10 to 1 vote. Councilman Rey Saldana voted against it.

He wanted Haven for Hope, the agency that assist the homeless to get 20 percent of the money but his request wasn’t granted.