San Antonio city council committee forwards proposal to ban downtown horse-drawn carriage rides

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A move to pull the reins on those downtown horse-drawn carriages was taken up by the San Antonio city council’s Governance Committee Wednesday.

The Council Consideration Request filed by council members Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Phyllis Viagran nearly 2 years ago asks for the city to come up with a plan to do away with the carriages. The proposal also asks that the carriages be replaced by pedi-cabs and electric carriages.

KSAT- 12 reports that during the committee meeting, McKee-Rodriguez said the carriages don’t belong on city streets, claiming they are not safe for motorists or the horses..

He suggested the rides be relocated to areas he considers safe for the carriages, including some city parks.

The city has issued horse carriage permits since 1865.

At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, the committee voted to send the proposal to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for further discussion, but there’s been no word as to when that will take place.