San Antonio City Council extends Public Health Emergency declaration for 30 days

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 19, 2020 @ 2:13pm
Mi Tierra Restaurant Closed during Public Health Emergency/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – City Council has voted to extend the Public Health Emergency Declaration which will keep bars and restaurant dining areas in San Antonio closed for 30 days in an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

That’s a longer period of time than Governor Abbott’s disaster declaration, which is in effect through April 3rd.  The governor’s statewide declaration also orders, bars, gyms and restaurant dining areas closed during that time.

Councilman Clayton Perry made a motion to extend the city’s declaration for two weeks, instead of 30 days, but he was outvoted.

City Council has decided to meet every week as the coronavirus crisis continues. They  have the option to discontinue the Public Health Emergency Declaration at any time.

 

Developing story…..

