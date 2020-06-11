San Antonio City Council extends Public Health Emergency Declaration indefinitely
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio City Council has extended the mayor’s Public Health Emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
It’s not as wordy as previous declarations because it merely references Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest orders that were issued last week.
“What we’ve done is simply reference the governor’s orders as they relate to open businesses and restrictions,” said San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia.
He says the governor’s statewide declaration issued last week has no end date, so the orders approved Thursday by the San Antonio City Council also are in effect indefinitely.
Segovia explained that the governor’s order continues to recommend that people over 65 stay home as much as possible, and private gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.
He stressed the importance of having a local Public Health Emergency Declaration in effect as the coronavirus pandemic continues and it also maintains the city’s eligibility for COVID-19 reimbursement funds.
The council voted on extending the orders after hearing a presentation on COVID-19.
Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran asked about the recent jump in the daily number of coronavirus cases. Wednesday’s figures show the figure jumped by 135, bringing the total since mid-March to 3,648.
Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger says they’re analyzing the data, but there could be several factors, including the Memorial Day Holiday, which saw crowds gathering for outings, tubing and barbecues. She says the higher numbers also coincide with the governor opening up more businesses, and many people are getting tired of social distancing and wearing face coverings.
While the current Public Health Emergency Declaration makes no mention of face coverings, the wearing of masks is now a “health directive.” As more businesses and entertainment venues open up, San Antonio Metro Health officials are reminding local residents that the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over. They continue to recommend social distancing, and when that’s not possible, the wearing of face masks.
“We’re thinking that perhaps if some of these recommendations about how to be safe came from a health professional, it may be a little less polarizing than coming from a political body,” said Bridger.
She explained that the larger increase in COVID-19 cases could also be attributed to large batches of test results coming in. Bridger told the council that they’ll analyze the data and have a report by Monday on what’s causing the higher coronavirus numbers.
You can read details of the health directive here.