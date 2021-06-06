San Antonio City Council run-off election results

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Polls are closed for the San Antonio City Council run-off election that took place today.
Here are the results as of 10 p.m. with 100% of precincts reporting.
Mario Bravo – 54%, 4,036 votes
Incumbent Roberto C. Treviño – 46%, 3,497 votes
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez – 63%, 2,961 votes
Incumbent Jada Andrews-Sullivan – 37%, 1,731 votes
Phyllis Viagran – 60%, 2,721 votes
Tomas Uresti – 40%, 1,825 votes
Teri Castillo – 58%, 2,493 votes
Rudy Lopez – 42%, 1,837 votes
Incumbent John Courag – 54%, 9,895 votes
Patrick Von Dohlen – 46%, 8,476 votes