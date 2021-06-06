      Weather Alert

San Antonio City Council run-off election results

Katy Barber
Jun 5, 2021 @ 10:02pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Polls are closed for the San Antonio City Council run-off election that took place today.

Here are the results as of 10 p.m. with 100% of precincts reporting.

District 1:

Mario Bravo – 54%, 4,036 votes

Incumbent Roberto C. Treviño – 46%, 3,497 votes

District 2:

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez – 63%, 2,961 votes

Incumbent Jada Andrews-Sullivan – 37%, 1,731 votes

District 3:

Phyllis Viagran – 60%, 2,721 votes

Tomas Uresti – 40%, 1,825 votes

District 5:

Teri Castillo – 58%, 2,493 votes

Rudy Lopez – 42%, 1,837 votes

District 9:

Incumbent John Courag – 54%, 9,895 votes

Patrick Von Dohlen – 46%, 8,476 votes

