San Antonio City Council to vote on new district map Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You could soon find yourself in a new city council district.
The San Antonio City Council is scheduled to vote on a new map that uses data from the 2020 census to re-balance population in the districts.
City Council set up an advisory committee of 23 council appointees to hold hearings and draft a new map.
The process took about 5 months and the final draft of the new map was drawn up over the weekend. It will be presented to council members Thursday.
San Antonio’s population grew by over 107,000 between 2010 and 2020. The final number from the latest census count shows the city now has 1,434,494 residents.
Some districts experienced more growth than others so the goal was to evenly distribute that number across the 10 council districts.
Each district’s ideal size would be 143,493. Since the lines can’t be drawn to that number, the city charter allows for a deviation of 10%
The only districts not seeing any map changes would be 2 and 3 on the city’s East and Southeast sides.